With Aid Of Shechem Sheikhs: NIS 60K Returned To Bnei Brak Yeshivah

Sixty thousand shekels that was stolen from a yeshivah in Bnei Brak on Wednesday was returned on Wednesday night with the help of the Shomrim organization and sheikhs in Shechem.

The incident began on Wednesday evening when the Shomrim organization in Bnei Brak received a report that a thief broke into the yeshiva’s office and stole NIS 60,000 in cash.

A number of volunteers arrived at the scene to examine the evidence and remove the footage from the security cameras. After extended efforts, the volunteers succeeded in locating the suspect, a resident of Shechem who works for a building contractor in Bnei Brak. With the assistance of a number of sheikhs in Shechem, the money was returned.

Shomrim’s director Chaim Rotter said: “Shomrim’s excellent relationship with building contractors in the city, who were interested in maintaining positive ties with Bnei Brak residents, brought about a quick solution of the return of the money, sparing the yeshivah’s directors much agmas nefesh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)