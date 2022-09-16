HATE IN BORO PARK: Man Arrested After Knocking Chasidish Man’s Hat Off in Unprovoked Assault

A chasidish man in Boro Park became the victim of a suspected hate crime on Thursday when his hat was intentionally knocked off his head by a passing bicyclist.

Footage of the incident, which occurred at 18th Ave. and 48th Street, shows the victim walking along the street when a bicyclist rides up and knocks his hat off as he passes.

Two Jewish eyewitnesses to the incident chased the suspect all the way to Ocean Avenue and Avenue F. As the chase was on, they also phoned Boro Park Shomrim, whose members quickly responded to the area.

The man was apprehended by NYPD officers with the assistance of Shomrim members, and the victim made a positive identification of his attacker.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and faces possible hate crime charges as the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigates the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)