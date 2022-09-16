Gedolim BLAST Those Who Turn Selichos Into “Evening of Entertainment”

Senior Ashkenazic rabbanim in Eretz Yisroel have signed onto a letter decrying the recent practice of shuls making “musical selichos” with singers and instruments.

Led by the Ponavez Rosh Yeshiva, Harav Hagaon Rav Gershon Edelstein, the signers of the kol koreh wrote that those who engage in musical selichos are being “poretz geder” and turn selichos from a serious reflective moment into an “evening of entertainment.”

Besides for Rav Edelstein, the letter was signed by Rav Tzvi Weber, Rav Yehuda Silman, Rav Yitzchok Mordechai Rubin, and Rav Shariel Rosenberg.

