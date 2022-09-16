TERRIFYING: Burglar Caught IN CHILDREN’S BEDROOM in Flatbush At 3:00AM

A terrifying incident unfolded in Flatbush at around 3 am Friday when Flatbush Shomrim were asked to respond to Ave. M and 26th Street over a man apparently staking out homes in the area.

Responding members set up a perimeter and maintained observation of the block.

“Suddenly, we heard blood-curdling screams emanating from a home on the block,” a Shomrim member relates to YWN. “A woman had found the burglar rummaging around inside her sleeping kids’ bedroom!”

As the burglar, confronted by the couple defending their children, fled from the home, he was chased by multiple Flatbush Shomrim members and apprehended following a short foot pursuit.

The NYPD responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, who was found to have 31 prior arrests.

Throughout the night, Shomrim volunteers pored through days of footage from the affected block and surrounding areas, and found that the suspect had been coming to the area in the days and weeks prior to this incident as he determined which home was best to break into.

