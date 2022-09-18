HaGaon HaRav Mutzafi: “No Apple In Honey On Rosh Hashanah”

HaGaon HaRav Ben Tzion Mutzafi, a leading Sephardi posek, was asked last week about the minhag of eating apple in honey on Rosh Hashanah.

“Are Sephardim noheig to eat apple in honey?” one of Rav Mutzafi’s talmidim asked. “Because my grandfather said that not.”

Rav Mutzafi responded: “שאל אביך ויגדך זקניך ויאמר לך. Your grandfather is completely right. Until today, we, the bnei eidos hamizrach, are not noheig to eat honey on Rosh Hashanah, but to cook some kinds of fruits and vegetables in sugar and eat them.”

“According to Kabbalah, honey is Middas HaDin, and it shouldn’t be stirred up on Rosh Hashanah, because it is yellow-gold in color. Its number also reminds us of the letters ש”ו from the word ‘shofar,’ which are sweetened through the tekios and with the 14 knuckles of the fingers that hold on to the shofar, is the gematria ש”ך, which are dinim as mentioned in Adra Rabba in the Zohar HaKodesh.”

