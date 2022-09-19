KNIVES OUT: Ted Cruz Calls Biden “Biggest Human Trafficker on the Face of the Planet”

Responding to accusations made by Democrats against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Senator Ted Cruz didn’t hold back.

“Let’s talk about the law. You’re a lawyer, Senator,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said to Cruz. “From a legal standpoint, let’s say I went down to the border and I brought a big truck with me and I picked up a bunch of illegal immigrants and I started transporting them across the country, would I or would I not be arrested for human trafficking, and would it be illegal to do that, for me, if I did that?”

“For you, a citizen? You could easily be arrested, although to be honest Joe Biden’s Justice Department wouldn’t arrest you,” said Cruz. “But in an ordinary Justice Department, an ordinary citizen doing that would be arrested.”

“And right now, the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.,” said Cruz. “He has transported hundreds of thousands, millions of illegal aliens, populating them now, putting many of them in red states. He’s happy to put them in red states where it’s not the rich people’s concerns, it’s the little people’s concerns.”

“You know, all of the folks on Martha’s Vineyard happily voted for Joe Biden. Well, they can live with the consequences of the lawless policies that right now, the people in McAllen, the people of Laredo, the people of Eagle Pass, the people of Texas are feeling the price for this.”

“He sends Karine Jean-Pierre out to claim nobody is crossing the border illegally. It’s a flat-out lie,” said Cruz. “And all of the docile little sheep in the press room, they bah like sheep. And they ignore the fact that she’s lying to the American people. The media needs to cover her lies.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)