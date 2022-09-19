KEFIRAH ALERT: Missionaries Targeting Jewish Homes in Brooklyn with Deceptive Mailers

Missionaries in the Brooklyn area are targeting Jewish residents with mailers that at first glance may appear unproblematic.

One Flatbush resident tells YWN that he received two pamphlets to his home from a missionary organization in the past week alone. A photo of the pamphlets show that the missionaries are trying to use Jewish terms like “Shana Tovah” to lure in unsuspecting Jews.

“The card inside included wished for a Shana Tova and proceeded to have lots of garbage written in it, that I only glanced at, but did not want to read,” the Flatbush resident says. “It was obvious from the few phrases and words that I read that it was from a missionary organization (I noticed many mentions of ‘the Messiah’, ‘Isaia’ and ‘G-d’, and seemed to give a lot of ‘Torah’ sources for everything). The card gave some websites one can go to to ‘seek answers’ and ‘investigate’ various concepts.”

As with most such mailers, the goal of those who sent them become obvious to discerning readers almost immediately, despite the Jewish words sprinkled in.

While “shana tovah” is a common refrain this time of year, “The Lord bless you, and keep you, for a very sweet year!” is less so – at least from organizations that are indeed Jewish. So is the phrase, “Baruch Haba B’sheim Adonai”…

Residents in Brooklyn and beyond should be sure that upon receiving any such pamphlets to immediately place them where they belong – the trash.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)