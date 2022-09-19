WATCH: Butcher Of Tehran Denies Holocaust: Israeli Amb: “DENY THAT DENIER A World Stage”

CBS’ 60 Minutes aired an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday in which he refused to acknowledge the truth of the Holocaust, saying it needs “to be investigated and researched” whether it actually happened. He also denied Israel’s right to exist, calling it a “false regime,” and said that the Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel are “accomplices to their crimes.”

CBS journalist Lesley Stahl interviewed Raisi last Tuesday at the presidential compound in Tehran – his first interview with a Western interviewer. Stahl wrote afterward: “I was told how to dress, not to sit before he did, and not to interrupt him. We were given one hour for the interview. As we ended what seemed to be a cordial conversation, we were surprised when a member of Raisi’s staff reached up and blocked one of our cameramen from shooting our goodbyes. Another one of our cameramen’s phones was confiscated and held by President Raisi’s security team for two and a half hours.”

During the interview, Stahl, who is Jewish, asked Raisi if he believes the Holocaust happened. He responded: “Look… historical events should be investigated by researchers and historians. There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who as the son of a Holocaust survivor is particularly sensitive about the topic, responded by posting horrific images of the Holocaust and commenting: “Some signs.”

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan responded by stating: “There are signs that President Raisi is a despicable antisemite.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan responded to the report by calling on the UN to deny Raisi a platform. “Shocking to hear Iranian President Raisi’s remarks calling into question whether the Holocaust happened,” Erdan wrote. “I call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to DENY THAT DENIER a world stage to spread antisemitism and hatred. The UN will reach a new low if they give the Butcher of Tehran a platform.”

In response to Stahl’s question about his support for Israel’s right to exist, Raisi responded: “You see, the people of Palestine are the reality. This is the right of the people of Palestine who were forced to leave their houses and motherland. The Americans are supporting this false regime there to take root and to be established there.”

Regarding the Arab countries which normalized relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, Raisi said: “If a state shakes hands with the Zionist regime, then they are also an accomplice to their crimes. And they are stabbing the very idea of Palestine in the back.”

Iranian President Raisi’s call for "research" to determine whether the Holocaust happened is ludicrous and dangerous. His statement is a form of Holocaust denial and a form of antisemitism. https://t.co/TkLHvkUnND — Special Envoy Deborah Lipstadt (@StateSEAS) September 19, 2022

When asked if he believed the Holocaust happened, Iranian Pres Raisi: “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated & researched.” This is not a regime you trust will uphold a nuclear deal & you give billions of $$ sanctions relief too. pic.twitter.com/iYN0crIE0W — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) September 19, 2022

The U.S. Secret Service, funded by taxpayers, is being tasked this week with protecting #Iran's president in NYC who is a Holocaust denier, accused of crimes against humanity, & whose government is actively trying to assassinate American citizens on U.S. soil. #NoVisa4Raisi #UNGA — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 19, 2022

I wonder in human rights champions like @AgnesCallamard (Amnesty) and @KenRoth (HRW) will condemn #Iran’s President #Raisi, for questioning if the #Holocaust actually happened. They never waste breath to condemn Israel, but are seemingly silent now. Why is that? @amnesty @hrw https://t.co/0GUVo3laKz — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 19, 2022

