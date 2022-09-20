WATCH: Shas Plus Selichos Equals Soulful Campaign Video

The Shas party, which has always appealed to Sephardi Israelis’ deep connection to their heritage, utilized the inherent ruchniyus of Elul and the days of Selichos to publish a Selichos-themed campaign video.

The late Gedolim HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl and HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, z’tl are featured in the video as well as the Kosel, the winding alleys of the Old City of Jerusalem, the shofar, and images of tefillah.

“The most successful campaigns for Shas are those that fall during the days of Selichos,” wrote Chareidi reporter Aryeh Erlich. “Straight to the heart.”

Shas MK Uriel Busso wrote: “The innocence, tradition, heritage and purity which were shoved to the margins in the last year are returning in a big way from the alleys of ancient Jerusalem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)