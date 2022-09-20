American Yeshiva Bochur Arrested in Lebanon, Released with Aid of US Officials

Lebanese security forces arrested an American yeshivah bochur in Beirut last week after discovering he had recently been in Israel.

According to a report by Israel’s Kan News, he was released less than 48 hours later after senior US officials, including members of Congress, intervened to bring about his release.

The man, in his 20s, was learning in a known yeshivah in Jerusalem until recently. He traveled to Lebanon via Cyprus and reportedly had plans to continue his travels from Beirut to the Kurdish region of Iraq.

He was arrested after he checked in to his hotel in Beirut, where it was discovered that he made the reservation from Israel. Additionally, his passport had an Israeli stamp. The Lebanese authorities initially suspected he was a spy for Israel.

According to the report, the matter was dealt with quietly and wasn’t published in the Lebanese media due to pressure from the senior US officials who worked to secure his release.

After the man was released, he flew to the United Arab Emirates. Kan News offered to interview the man about the incident but he refused the offer.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)