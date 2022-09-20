SUKKOS IN JEOPARDY: Jews in Crisis After Canada BANS Import of Lulavim and Esrogim

Frantic efforts are being made by Jewish communities across Canada after the country’s food inspection agency (CFIA) banned the commercial import of lulavim and esrogim into the country, leaving tens of thousands of Canadian Jews unsure of how to procure daled minim for Sukkos.

Under the new rules, the CFIA would only allow people to go into the United States, procure daled minim, and then bring them into Canada for personal use – a method of getting around the ban that is virtually impossible for the vast majority of Jew living in the United States’ northern neighbor.

Askanim are now working to resolve the issue, with maximal effort being expended to have the issue resolved as soon as possible so as to least affect Sukkos preparations.

“The Advocacy Division of the JCC is currently addressing the issue of commercial imports of Arba Minim,” the Jewish Community Council of Montreal said in a short statement. “We will advise once this issue is resolved.”

