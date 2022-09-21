Brutal Murder In Israel Suspected To Be Terror-Related

An 84-year-old Israeli woman was found dead on Tuesday afternoon in Holon with signs of severe violence on her body.

Israel Police and the Shin Bet are investigating the incident and the suspicion is growing that the incident was a nationalistically motivated terror attack.

Security camera footage from the scene shows a man approaching the woman from behind and beating her with a heavy object. The crime took place next to a building that is under construction.

A manhunt for the suspect has been launched. A Palestinian worker who was at a construction site near the scene of the crime will be questioned by the police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)