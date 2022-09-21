WATCH: With Photo Of Auschwitz Survivor Bubbies, Israeli Amb. To UN Walks Out Of Butcher Of Tehran’s Speech

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan walked out of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi began his speech.

He walked out holding a photo of his two grandmothers who survived Auschwitz and lost close family members to the Nazi killing machine.

Erdan’s move follows an interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi aired on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday in which he refused to acknowledge the truth of the Holocaust, saying it needs “to be investigated and researched” whether it actually happened.

“Today the UN has descended to a new moral low,” Erdan said. “While in Iran, the Ayatollah regime oppresses its citizens, murders women who didn’t cover their heads and finances terrorist attacks around the world, here at the United Nations, which was established to prevent such atrocities, the president of Iran, the murderer and Holocaust denier Raisi, is granted a platform to spread his hatred.”

Afterward, he left, he posted the video on Twitter, writing: “A murderer like Raisi who denies the Holocaust, (amongst many human rights violations) has zero place on the world stage. He asked for proof.. here are my Auschwitz surviving grandmothers. To the ambassadors in the GA: leave his speech. A dictator deserves no voice.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)