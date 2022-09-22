Butcher of Tehran To UN: “No Regime Has Ever Been As Savage As The Zionist”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Israel an ” occupying, savage power” during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

“The region has not seen previously such an occupying, savage power such as the Zionist regime in its midst in the past,” Raisi said.

“The killing of children and women are present in the dark report card of the Zionist regime.”

“It has managed to form the biggest prison in the world in Gaza. And the building, the expansion of settlements of housing illegally on Palestinian Authority and the killing of their children and new generations shows everyone that seven decades of Israeli occupation and savagery is still with us and not ending.”

During his speech, about 3,000 Iranian dissidents gathered outside the UN in protest and hundreds of photos of people executed by the Iranian regime were displayed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)