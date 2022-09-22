JUST IN: PM Yair Lapid Says He Supports Two-State Solution to Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Israeli premier Yair Lapid announced that he is in favor of a two-state solution that would provide Palestinians with their own country.

“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy, and for the future of our children,” Lapid said.

“Still today, a large majority of Israelis support the vision of this two-state solution. I am one of them,” he declared.

“We have only one condition,” Lapid stressed. “That the future Palestinian state will be a peaceful one.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides applauded Lapid’s call for a two-state solution, saying that the speech was “courageous” and that “peaceful coexistence is [the] only way forward.”

In his speech, Lapid also urged nations to rally against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying that if the ayatollah-led regime gets its hands on such a weapon, “they will use it.”

