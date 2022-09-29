V’NAHAFOCH HU: Jenin Terrorists’ Bomb Explodes On Them, Sets House On Fire [SEE THE VIDEOS]

An intense gun battle broke out in Jenin on Wednesday morning as Israeli security forces surrounded the home of the Tel Aviv terrorist’s brother.

Terrorists opened fire at IDF troops and Border Police officers who returned fire. Meanwhile, the terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside the surrounded home threw a bomb at the IDF forces but instead, it exploded on them and set the house on fire.

IDF forces responded with fire and eliminated the terrorists. Both terrorists were involved in a number of recent attacks, including the shooting attack at a team of Israeli engineers from the Defense Ministry working near Jenin earlier this month. They were also heavily involved in planning additional major terror attacks in the near future.

At least two more terrorists were killed in the gun battle with Israeli security forces and a number of Palestinians were injured One of those killed was a member of the Palestinian Authority’s security services who was shooting at Israeli troops.

B’chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)