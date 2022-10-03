TRUMP ON THE ATTACK: Former President Sues CNN for Defamation

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $475 million lawsuit against CNN in federal court, saying the network “has sought to use its massive influence — purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source — to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN claiming credit for ‘[getting] Trump out’ in the 2020 presidential election.”

Trump announced early this summer that he planned to sue CNN, saying he would “also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election.”

In the court filing, Trump’s attorney wrote that CNN “has undertaken a smear campaign to malign the Plaintiff with a barrage of negative associations and innuendos, broadcasting commentary that he is like a cult leader, a Russian lackey, a dog whistler to white supremacists, and a racist.”

It also notes that CNN personalities used the term “Big Lie” when discussing Trump’s claims of election fraud, saying it’s proof that the network was trying to tie him to Hitler.

For the lawsuit to be successful, Trump’s lawyers would have to prove that those who attacked him acted with malicious intent or were reckless in their reporting. Such a legal bar is very high, and such cases are difficult to win from the plaintiff’s side.

