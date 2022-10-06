Agricultural Terror: Arabs Burn Family Farm To The Ground On Yom Kippur

A Jewish family farm on the yishuv of Mechola in the Jordan Valley was deliberately set on fire by Palestinians on Yom Kippur morning at about 1:30 a.m.

Eleven firefighting teams fought for hours throughout the night to extinguish the fire.

Members of the Dor family, owners of the ‘HaAdamah Tova’ brand, had prepared their agricultural produce – vegetables and organic herbs cultivated for months – for sale beginning on Motzei Yom Kippur – but months of work went up in flames and the entire farm – their life’s work – was destroyed, including valuable agricultural equipment and tools worth millions of shekels.

IDF trackers followed the tracks of the arsonists to the nearby Palestinian village of Ein Al-Beida.

Shemer Dor told Kan News: “Yom Kippur, 1:30 a.m., an alarm indicating a fire in the packaging and refrigeration areas of Moshav Mahola. Our family’s life work burned before our eyes. Security cameras clearly show two masked men setting fire to the place.”

יום כיפור 01:30 לפנות בוקר, מפעל חייהם של החקלאים, בני משפחת דור במושב מחולה עולה באש. עקבות המציתים מובילות לכפר עין אל בידה. עם צאת הצום, תכננו בני משק דור (מותג 'האדמה הטובה') להוציא לשיווק את התוצרת החקלאית, ירקות ועשבי תיבול אורגניים, אך עמל של חודשים ארוכים אבד כעת pic.twitter.com/UqHorhIgSn — יאיר קראוס (@yair_kraus) October 5, 2022

“An army tracker followed the tracks of the terrorists, they ended inside the village of Ein Al-Beida. Of course, the army will not enter because ‘all it is’ is an agricultural farm that has been destroyed. And the reason for the arson is completely clear, this is a nationalist incident against a Jewish farm.”

He added: “On Erev Yom Kippur, they completed packaging all the goods for marketing on Motzei HaChag – valuable goods completely burned. My heart breaks for my father and brother who have been running the business for so many years with dedication. And I’m completely broken that no one will do anything in our country so that something like this doesn’t happen here again.”

מחבלים השמידו מפעל חיים של משפחה במהלך היום הקדוש ליהודים. עקבות המחבלים מובילים לכפר עין אל בידה ושוב בגלל ממשלה רופסת, ידי צה״ל כבולות. חבר עוצמה יהודית, איציק קרויזר, מבקר כעת את משפחת דור הנהדרת במושב מחולה. חייבים לתת פתרון מוחץ למגיפת הטרור החקלאי. pic.twitter.com/mkK2eS9H6W — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 5, 2022

כואב הלב. "הגעתי לשם קרוב לשעה 2 בלילה וראיתי את בית אריזה עולה בלהבות. זו תחושה שקשה לתאר שבר גדול. מפעל חיים נשרף מול העניים". כך מספר נבו דור הבעלים של משק דור שנשרף בליל כיפור ביישוב מחולה שבבקעה. נזק של 10 מיליון ש"ח הידיעה המלאה בבוקר ב @ynet בתמונה נבו מול מפעל חייו. pic.twitter.com/KkK4h4XlxD — Elisha Ben Kimon אלישע בן קימון (@elishabenkimon) October 5, 2022

מחבלין הציתו משק חקלאי בליל יום כיפור במושב "מחולה" בבקעת הירדן. 11 צוותי כיבוי הוזעקו בלילה למושב ועמלו במשך שעות לכבות את האש עד הבוקר. מחקירת האירוע עולה חשד סביר שמדובר בהצתה מכוונת צילום: כב"ה pic.twitter.com/WYbLklN7uc — חנן גרינווד (@hanan_green) October 5, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)