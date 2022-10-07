Transportation Minister To Inaugurate New Haifa Bus Line On Shabbos

Transportation Minister and Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli is traveling to Haifa on Shabbos to inaugurate the first trip of the Metronit bus line 5a, which begins operations on Friday.

A statement from Michaeli’s office said that she will arrive on Shabbos at 11:00 a.m. at Rambam Hospital, and from there she will travel by bus that will leave at 11:15 a.m.

The Metronit is a rapid bus transit system in Haifa, with one line, the Red Line, that operates on Shabbos.

Michaeli is taking advantage of her position as transportation minister during the election campaign and has made the topic of public transportation on Shabbos a central tenet of her campaign, along with other anti-religious issues.

She announced this past Motzei Shabbos that the Tel Aviv light rail will run on Shabbos, asserting that “this is my decision – and that’s how it’s going to be.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)