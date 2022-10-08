Israel Police Chief On Water Cannon: “We’re Relating Very Seriously To The Incident”

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai spoke with B’Chadrei Chareidim about the shocking incident in which an elderly Chareidi couple was knocked over by a water cannon.

“Like everyone else in Israel, I saw the video,” Shabtai added. “I won’t comment on my opinion at the moment as the issue is under investigation. The district commander made a decision to suspend the operator of the water cannon until the completion of the investigation.”

The reporter asked: “Perhaps the disadvantages of the water cannon outweigh the benefits?”

“I don’t agree,” Shabtai responded. “This is the main tool we have in mass incidents of public disorder when we don’t want to use more aggressive tools. I say again, it’s forbidden to deviate from the rules of use and this topic will be examined.”

The couple who was knocked over is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the police.

