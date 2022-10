A record crowd of about 50,000 people gathered at the Kosel on Wednesday morning, Chol Hamoed Sukkos, for Birchas Kohanim.

Shacharis began at 8:45 a.m., Mussaf was at 10:15 a.m. and Birchas Kohanim was at 10:30 a.m.

This is the 52nd year that the Birchas Kohanim ceremony took place at the Kosel. It was originally founded by HaRav HaGaon Menachem Mendel Gefner, z’tl, and has been organized for years by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

