TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani Suffers Serious Deterioration In His Condition

There has been a serious deterioration in the condition of Zakein Chevrei Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, who is currently hospitalized in Maynaei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

HaRav Badani, 94, was hospitalized two weeks ago and since then has had ups and downs. He is now in need of great Rachamei Shamyaim.

An atzeret tefillah for the Gadol’s refuah is being held at the Ohr HaChaim Beis Medrash in Bnei Brak on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Shimon ben Chavivah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

