NYT: Israel Is Providing Ukraine With Intel On Iranian Drones

Israel is providing Ukraine with intelligence about Iranian suicide drones, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

An anonymous senior Ukrainian official told The Times that “Israel is providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about Iranian drones, which Russia has begun to use on the battlefield.”

The official also said that a private Israeli company is providing Ukraine with satellite imagery of Russian troop positions on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down nine suicide drones launched by Russia on Wednesday, with about 50 shot down in the past week.

Israel has consistently refused Kyiv’s request to provide it with air defense systems due to its need to maintain ties with Moscow.

“Ukraine has asked Israel for air defense systems as well, given the successes of that country’s Iron Dome as well as the longer-range Barak-8 [surface-to-air missile],” the report said. “Israel has so far declined, however, reluctant to provoke Russia into obstructing Israeli airstrikes in Syria, where Russia has a military presence.”

