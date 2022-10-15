Terror In Israel: Man Shot While Sitting In Sukkah In Beit El

Arab terrorists carried out a shooting attack on Friday night in the yishuv of Beit El, lightly wounding a man sitting in a sukkah.

The terrorists fired at the 25-year-old man, who was sitting in his sukkah in his yard, from about 1,000 feet away, from the entrance of nearby Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

IDF soldiers stationed in the area shot at the terrorist, neutralizing one of them. The other terrorist fled the area.

Paramedics called to the scene administered emergency medical aid to the man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, and evacuated him to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

IDF forces, Border Police officers and Shin Bet operatives launched a manhunt for the second, carrying out searches throughout the night. He was arrested toward morning in the village of Deir-Jarir in the Binyanim regional dvision, along with two other suspects.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)