WATCH: Netanyahu Asked if Israel Will Retaliate Against Rapper’s Threat to Jews

Bill Maher, a comic-turned-pundit, asked former Israeli premier Bibi Netanyahu if Israel would retaliate against Kanye West, a billionaire rapper who recently threatened to go after “Jewish people.”

In a now-deleted tweet from his now-suspended Twitter account, West wrote, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West also sent a bunch of anti-Semitic on Instagram, which got that account suspended as well.

Speaking to Netanyahu, Maher asked if Israel would “retaliate” against West.

Bibi replied: “You know, anti-Semitism is the longest hatred in history. It goes back thousands of years. We’ve dealt with bigger problems than than these stupidities. But, you know, the communists blame the Jews for being capitalist, the capitalists blame the Jews for being communists. Do you have a problem? Blame the Jews. It’s old stuff. It shouldn’t have any place in civilized discourse. And that’s the reason we establish the Jewish state. So the Jewish people would have defense against these absurdities, and sometimes they’re coupled with violence. We don’t let that happen again.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)