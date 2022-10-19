McCarthy Says GOP Won’t Allow IRS to Harass Americans, Will Repeal 87,000 Agents

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says that if Republicans gain control of the House and Senate they will immediately repeal the Democrat-passed law that allows the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents.
McCarthy, who is expected to become Speaker of the House if Republicans gain control over the chamber, told CNBC’s Squawk Box program that the GOP will crack down on the IRS.
Asked whether Republicans will conduct Jan. 6 committee-esque hearings on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, McCarthy sidestepped the question.
“We won’t play politics in this process. We will follow the law, and we’ll follow the information wherever it takes us, but first and foremost, we’re going to focus on the economy … We’re going to apply a ratings scale to every single prosecutor to make they’re upholding the law. We’re going to pass a parents’ bill of rights, so that parents have a say in their education,” he said.
“We’re going to hold America accountable [and] on my first day, we’re going to repeal 87,000 IRS agents. Government should be here to help you, not go after you.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
McCarthy is being dishonest to put it politely. The legislation authorized the hiring of 87,000 IRS employees for all job titles from file clerks, customer service personnel, auditors, tech workers as well as agents to replace retirees and bring the agency up to full staffing. The number of IRS employees has declined in recent years leading to unanswered phone calls and delays in processing returns.
McCarthy and numerous other Republicans keep repeating the claim that there will be 87,000 IRS agents who will terrorize taxpayers while they know the claim is false. Are they hoping that this lie will mobilize ill informed Americans who cheat on their taxes to vote for Republican candidates?