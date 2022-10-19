McCarthy Says GOP Won’t Allow IRS to Harass Americans, Will Repeal 87,000 Agents

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says that if Republicans gain control of the House and Senate they will immediately repeal the Democrat-passed law that allows the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents.

McCarthy, who is expected to become Speaker of the House if Republicans gain control over the chamber, told CNBC’s Squawk Box program that the GOP will crack down on the IRS.

Asked whether Republicans will conduct Jan. 6 committee-esque hearings on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, McCarthy sidestepped the question.

“We won’t play politics in this process. We will follow the law, and we’ll follow the information wherever it takes us, but first and foremost, we’re going to focus on the economy … We’re going to apply a ratings scale to every single prosecutor to make they’re upholding the law. We’re going to pass a parents’ bill of rights, so that parents have a say in their education,” he said.

“We’re going to hold America accountable [and] on my first day, we’re going to repeal 87,000 IRS agents. Government should be here to help you, not go after you.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)