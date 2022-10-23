Herzi Halevi Appointed As IDF’s 23rd Chief Of Staff

The Cabinet on Sunday morning approved the appointment of Major-General Herzi Halevi as the IDF’s 23d Chief of Staff.

Halevi will officially enter his position on January 17, 2023, replacing current IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s decision to select an IDF chief of staff during an election period and under a transitional government was excoriated by right-wing politicians. However, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara approved the process after perusing a classified document provided by Gantz explaining his reasoning.

The decision came on the same day that the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the appeals against Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s highly controversial gas deal with Lebanon, allowing a transitional government to sign an agreement with an enemy state days before elections.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)