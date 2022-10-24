Arabs Burn Zara Clothing After Israel Branch Owner Holds Ben-Gvir Event

Arab-Israelis posted videos of themselves burning Zara clothing and called for a boycott of the brand after the chairman of Israel Zara hosted Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Joey Schwebel, who holds Canadian and Israeli citizenship, held a parlor meeting for Ben-Gvir at his home in Ra’anana last week. Arab-Israelis claim that Ben-Gvir is “a racist who wants to murder Israelis.”

The mayor of Rahat, a Bedouin city in the Negev, joined in by posting a video and slamming Zara for supporting “fascism.”

Some Arabs even filmed themselves entering a Zara store and stepping on the clothing.

Channel 12 News asked Schwebel for a comment on the issue but his office responded that it is “a private family matter.”

