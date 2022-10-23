AGAIN AND AGAIN: Another Innocent Victim Shoved Onto NYC Subway Tracks in Hochul’s Lawless State

In yet another unprovoked attack in the Big Apple, a man shoved a 32-year-old onto the northbound L tracks at the Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the aggressor scouting out his victim before sprinting and body-slamming him, causing the helpless man to be knocked off his feet and tumble onto the tracks.

The subway shover then picked up his bags and fled through the turnstiles.

The victim suffered a shoulder injury, but was luckily not hit by a train. The suspect, meanwhile, is still loose, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The attack is just the latest in the ever-rising violent crime scourge sweeping New York State in general and New York City in particular, attributed by almost all to the state’s unwillingness to push back against criminals or amend its broken bail reform laws.

The rising rate of violent crimes in the Big Apple have resulted in Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin pulling even with incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul in the New York governor’s race, and threaten to upend the political status quo in deep-blue New York.

In a tweet, Zeldin noted the attack, writing: “This is the dangerous reality of life in Kathy Hochul’s New York.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)