BDE: Alexander Zisha Rosenblum Z”L, “Tantzer” Critically Injured Few Years Ago In Car Crash

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of R’ Alexander Zisha Rosenblum z”l, who was critically injured in a horrific accident on the Palisades Parkway in 2016 as he returned home from being a “tantzer” at a wedding in Monsey.

The niftar and several other “tantzers” were heading to Boro Park late on the night of November 4th, 2016, when a deer ran in front of the minivan they were in at around Exit 11. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it crashing into a tree.

Everyone in the vehicle was injured, some to a lesser extent, and one in critical condition.

R’ Alexander Zisha z”l tragically never recovered from his injuries. He was being treated at the Queens-Nassau Rehab & Nursing Center before his condition became critical last week and was transferred to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Queens, where he was niftar.

