GROUND OPERATION: IDF Destroys Lion’s Den Bomb Lab In Shechem, 5 Terrorists Killed

IDF and Shin Bet forces and Border Police officers overnight Monday carried out a rare ground operation in Shechem against the Lion’s Den terror organization, which has been responsible for numerous terror attacks against Israel in recent weeks.

In the course of the raid on the kasbah [old city] in the city, where Lion’s Den is based, Israeli security forces came under heavy fire from terrorists. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least five were killed and about 20 were injured in the ensuing gun battle. The Palestinians claim that one of those killed was Wadee al-Houh, a top Lion’s Den commander.

As part of the operation, which the IDF described as a “ground operation in the kasbah of Shechem,” Israeli forces raided a hideaway that was being used by Lion’s Den as a bomb factory. “During the operation, several armed men were shot and the Palestinians report casualties,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The explosives laboratory was blown up by our forces.”

Dozens of local Arabs burned tires during the operation and threw stones at forces.

The IDF stressed that Lion’s Den was responsible, among other things, for the shooting attack in which IDF soldier Sergeant Ido Baruch, h’yd was killed, dispatching the terrorist who b’chasdei Hashem was caught in Yafo last month on the way to commit a massacre in a crowded area in Tel Aviv, planting an explosive device at a gas station in Kedumim a month ago, hurling a grenade at IDF soldiers near the Gilad farm, and attempting to carry out a bomb attack on Har Bracha.

“In recent months, and even more so in the last few days, this terror organization continued to mobilize, plan and initiate attacks against Israeli targets,” the IDF spokesperson said.

