Gantz Claims Bibi Is A Puppet Controlled By Religious Zionists

In a campaign video strikingly similar to that of Avigdor Lieberman but with a security theme rather than a religious one, Benny Gantz accuses opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu of being controlled by Religious Zionist politicians.

“Here is Mr. Security,” the video begins with an image of Netanyahu. “And here are two people who will extort him and turn him into a ‘security marionette.'” The images morph into Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir and Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich as puppeteers controlling “marionette” Bibi.

“This is Ben-Gvir, the man who didn’t serve in the IDF but wants to be the Public Security Minister,” the video continues. “Here’s Smotrich, who fled from the army after a few months but isn’t embarrassed to want to be the Defense Minister.”

“The puppet Bibi has no government without them. WE CAN NOT ALLOW THEM TO SIT IN ISRAEL’S SECURITY CABINET.”

“On November 1, Israel will elect a safe government, against all the threats. Either Gantz or a dangerous and extreme government.”

