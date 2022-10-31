Why Isn’t The Chareidi Prisoner Receiving Badatz Food?

A Chareidi prisoner in Israel isn’t receiving food with a Badatz hechsher because he purchased products at the canteen with an OU, which isn’t recognized as kosher l’mehadrin by Israel Prison Service (IPS), Army Radio reported.

The prisoner, an oleh from the US where OU is considered an excellent hechsher, has been in prison for a number of years. He received Badatz food in accordance with his request and beliefs. However, about three years ago, in December 2019, he purchased several OU products at the canteen. As a result of these purchases [since OU is not widely recognized in Israel and doesn’t have the same status as in the US], he lost his right to food with a Badatz hechsher.

The report added that the prisoner apologized for the purchases and promised that he wouldn’t buy OU products again and demanded that his rights to Badatz food be restored. However, the IPS commissioner made a decision that in order for the prisoner to regain the right to Badatz food, he must refrain from eating the cooked prison food for six months – which means he can eat almost nothing but fruits and vegetables.

IPS responded to an inquiry from Army Radio, stating: “We respect the requests for Badatz and ensure a regular supply of food in accordance with the criteria established in the order. Regarding the case in question – the prisoner didn’t meet the criteria and therefore his request was rejected.”

Following the publication of the report, Shas MK Moshe Arbel appealed to IPS and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, demanding to change the order that registers the prisoners’ purchases in the canteen. Arbel is a lawyer well versed in the criminal field and noted that the canteen registration is in violation of Israel’s Privacy Protection Law.

