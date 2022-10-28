THEY MUSK GO: Elon Fires Top Twitter Brass as He Completes $44 Billion Takeover

Elon Musk’s first move after taking control of Twitter? Firing the company’s top brass.

Musk, the world’s richest man, took control of the social media giant on Thursday night, and immediately went to task changing the company from within. His first move was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde, all of whom were reportedly escorted by security out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter caps off a months-long legal back and forth between the company’s brass and the eccentric billionaire.

Earlier Thursday, Musk reassured advertisers that Twitter would not become a free-for-all under his ownership.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote.

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)