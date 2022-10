Six cars owned by Jews were set on fire on Friday night in the Silwan neighborhood, on the outskirts of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. on Shabbos morning. Three firefighter teams arrived at the scene and quelled the flames.

The cars sustained severe damage but Baruch Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

An Arab-Israeli who was allegedly involved in the crime was arrested by Israel Police close to the end of Shabbos.

