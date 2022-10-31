ALREADY DEMANDING: Ben-Gvir Says He Should Be Public Security Minister in Next Government

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the controversial far-right lawmaker who’s become a political lightning rod in Israel’s elections, is demanding that he be named Public Security Minister in the event a right-wing government is formed.

“I intend to demand the post of public security minister in the right-wing government that, b’ezrat hashem, will be established,” Ben-Gvir said at a press conference.

The Otzma Yehudit chairman cited recent terror attacks as the reason for his demand.

“Our enemies have gone out over the last year on a campaign of murder in Chadera, Ariel, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, and all around the country with the goal of massacring Jews,” Ben-Gvir said, accusing current Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev of “falling asleep on the watch.”

Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party has been surging in national polls in recent weeks and is now expected to win the second-most seats of the right-wing bloc after Netanyahu’s Likud.

For his part, Netanyahu said that he “doesn’t disqualify” Ben-Gvir from becoming Public Security Minister, but said that “there are a lot of candidates.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)