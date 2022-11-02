MOVING VIDEO: Mizmor L’Todah Of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein

After Shacharis on Wednesday morning at the main shul in the Ramat Elchanan neighborhood of Bnei Brak, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein led the shul in reciting Mizmor L’Todah to thank Hashem for the election results.

“Rabboseinu say that in the future all the korbanos will be revoked except for the korban todah,” HaRav Zilberstein said. “But the korban todah can’t be revoked, it will always exist.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu is showing us a bit of a ‘beaming face,’ [‘פנים שוחקות’] so come let us say together Mizmor L’Todah. We can’t bring korbonos so at least let’s recite Mizmor L’Todah.”

Rav Zilberstein then proceeded to recite Mizmor L’Todah with great emotion passuk by passuk as the congregation recited after him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)