WATCH: UTJ MKs Share The Good News With HaGaon HaRav Edelstein

The UTJ MKs went to the home of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, on Wednesday to share the good news of the success of the right-wing bloc in the polls, including the Chareidi parties.

“We came to thank the Rosh Yeshivah who succeeded in arousing the public and bringing them to the polls,” UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni said.

The Rosh Yeshivah replied: “It’s Kavod Shamayim.”

MK Yaakov Asher then noted that the majority of MKs in the emerging coalition are Shomer Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)