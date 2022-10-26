WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Answers Questions About Voting [ENGLISH SUBTITLES]

UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus posed several questions to HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein about Chareidi people who feel disgruntled with UTJ and are unsure if they will vote for the party.

Question: “A father whose son didn’t get accepted to the local cheder despite being suitable and he’s upset that the Degel HaTorah representatives aren’t correcting this injustice. What should he do? Right now he says he doesn’t want to vote.”

HaRav Edelstein: “How is it shayach? It’s a Kiddush Sheim Shamayim [to vote for Gimmel]. It’s not for the benefit of the representatives. It’s a Kiddush Hashem. It’s not a private favor. It’s what Hashem demands of us.”

Pindrus: “Why is it a Kiddush Hashem and not a private favor?”

HaRav Edelstein: “That’s the reality here – when we have a large bloc here called the “left” that want to enact gezerios against the Torah, against chinuch, against kashrus, against taharas mispachah, against geyrus – they want to destroy Klal Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael. We vote, not to do any personal favors for the representatives. We do so for their activities. It’s a Kiddush Hashem.”

Question: “Someone doesn’t feel part of the Chareidi tzibur, he doesn’t send his kids to the Chareidi institutions, to cheder. He doesn’t feel part of the Degel HaTorah community. What should he do?”

HaRav Edelstein: “It’s a Kiddush Hashem. It’s what Hashem wants from us. It has nothing to do with the representatives. It’s not a private favor. We vote to make a Kiddush Shem Shamayim and annul these decrees.”

“Anyone who votes for Gimmel is making a Kiddush Shem Shamayim. It’s a great zechus and they’ll be rewarded in this world and the next,” HaRav Edelstein concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)