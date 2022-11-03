TERRIFYING: Plane with IDF Soldier Onboard Lands in Iran

A plane from Uzbekistan that had an Israel Defense Forces soldier on it made abrupt emergency landing in Iran after a passenger fell ill.

The plane wound up grounded in Iran for several hours, during which Iranian officials apparently didn’t notice that one of the passengers aboard the aircraft was a member of their archenemy’s military.

The soldier, who does not serve in a sensitive position according to the IDF, eventually left the country aboard the aircraft he came in on – and thankfully in one piece.

The Israeli troops had been in Uzbekistan to visit family in the country, according to the military.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)