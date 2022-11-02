Segulah Event: Preparations Underway for Historic Tefillah Event on Chazon Ish’s Yahrtzeit

Gedolei Yisrael shlit”a, talmidim of the Chazon Ish zy”a, and hundreds of tinokos shel beis Rabban will daven for yeshuos for Klal Yisrael at the Chazon Ish’s kever on his yahrtzeit

Preparations are underway for the upcoming massive tefillah event that will take place on the Chazon Ish zy”a’s 69th yahrtzeit which falls next week, Wednesday, the 15th of Cheshvan.

This year, once again, Gedolei Torah and hundreds of talmidim from Talmud Torah Tashbar, which was originally founded by talmidim of the Chazon Ish in his home, will unite to daven and recite a special tefillah at the tziyun of the Chazon Ish on his yahrtzeit. This stirring tefillah event, which has taken place traditionally on his yahrtzeit, has engendered yeshuos and refuos for Klal Yisrael, individually and collectively.

CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE

The event will be graced by Gedolei Yisrael shlit”a and talmidim of the Chazon Ish zy”a who will daven together with hundreds of tinokos shel beis Rabban for yeshuah and hatzlachah for Klal Yisrael.

The tefillos will be led by Hagaon Harav Shimon Galai shlit”a who will commence the event with Yud-Gimmel Middos followed by the recitation of Tehillim and Kabbalas Ol Malchus Shamayim by hundreds of young children. The participants will then recite the special Tefillas Eim al Bna that the Chazon Ish composed, which appears in Igros Chazon Ish.

Gedolei Yisrael shlit”a will address the assembly, imparting divrei chizuk and hisorrerus to the children, and in conclusion, the Tashbar talmidim will learn and complete Shisha Sidrei Mishnah fifteen times at the Chazon Ish’s tziyun l’iluy nishmaso.

In the past years, many have reported experiencing miracles and salvations immediately after hundreds of tinokos shel beis Rabban davened and mentioned their names at the Chazon Ish’s tziyun on his yahrtzeit. Specifically, there were numerous cases in which parents and mechanchim witnessed astounding positive changes in the chinuch of their children after davening for their success at this awe- inspiring event.

The event will be broadcast live and available for viewing in centers across Eretz Yisrael and around the world, enabling Yidden to join this historic tefillah event wherever they may be and merit the segulos of tefillah at the Chazon Ish’s tziyun on his yahrtzeit.

The administration of Talmud Torah Tashbar, which coordinates this annual event, is engaged in fervent preparations to facilitate the safe entry of thousands of mispallelim into the Shomrei Shabbos Cemetery in Bnei Brak on the day of the yahrtzeit. Copies of the Chazon Ish’s special tefillah, along with the complete list of tefillos to be recited at the tziyun on the yahrtzeit will be distributed at the event.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE