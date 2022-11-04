Senator Ted Cruz Congratulates Netanyahu, Adds Hebrew Bracha

Republican Senator Ted Cruz (TX) on Wednesday congratulated Binyamin Netanyahu on the success of the right-wing bloc in the elections.

“Congratulations to the people of Israel on a robust high turnout election and clear choice of Netanyahu to form a government,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then wrote in Hebrew: בהצלחה חבר [Good luck, friend].”

Congratulations to the people of Israel on a robust high turnout election and clear choice of @Netanyahu to form a government. בהצלחה חבר — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 2, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)