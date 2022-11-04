MAMA ROCHEL: 70,000 Jews Expected To Visit Kever Rochel For Yahrtzeit

The yahrtzeit of Rochel Emeinu falls out this year on Shabbos, Parshas Lech Lecha, and hundreds of Jews began visiting Kever Rochel on Thursday, with tens of thousands more expected to visit on Friday, Motzei Shabbos, and Sunday.

Hundreds of Israel Police and Border Police officers were deployed to the area to ensure order and the safety of mispallelim.

No visitors were allowed to visit the complex by foot or private vehicle, with entrance allowed only via organized shuttles from Teddy Stadium that began operating on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and will continue through Sunday evening.

Shachar Fireman, the manager of Kever Rochel on behalf of Israel’s National Center for the Development of Holy Sites, told Kol Chai: “Mispallelim should remember that the capacity of the site inside and outside is limited to the number of people determined by the site’s engineer.”

The preparations for the yahrzeit began months ago at a meeting between the IDF, Border Police, and Israel Police.

The National Center for the Development of Holy Sites is maintaining a special telephone line for the transmission of names which will be mentioned at the kever. The service is provided free of charge by calling 02-6451142. Names can also be transferred through the website of the National Center for the Development of Holy Sites.

