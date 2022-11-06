Likud MK: “Tel Aviv Light Rail Won’t Operate On Shabbos”

Former transportation minister Miri Regev (Likud) said on Motzei Shabbos that “the light rail will not operate on Shabbat.”

The current transportation minister, Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli, announced last month that the Tel Aviv light rail will run on Shabbos, claiming that the decision is within her authority as transportation minister and that no government will be able to revoke her decision.

Michaeli, who made public transportation on Shabbos and other anti-religious issues a major part of her election campaign, is now facing fierce criticism from members of her bloc who blame her for refusing to merge her party with Meretz, which failed to pass the electoral threshold, aiding the right-wing bloc’s return to power. Additionally, under her leadership, the Labor party shrunk from seven to four seats in last week’s election.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Regev was asked a number of questions, including: “Will the light rail operate on Shabbos?”

“Michaeli isn’t relevant,” Regev replied. “I’m sure that Rabin himself wouldn’t have voted for Labor. She ruined Labor. The light rail won’t operate on Shabbos.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)