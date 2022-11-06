COVER UP? NBC Deletes Report with Revelations About Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was attacked by a mentally ill man in their San Francisco home, Democrats have been eager to pin the blame on Republicans and have accused them of fomenting hate and violence against politicians.

However, the details surrounding the ostensible break-in don’t necessarily match up with official reports of the incident. And now, NBC deleted an entire article with huge revelations about the story, which didn’t appear to be a break-in to the home at all.

NBC reported that Paul Pelosi himself opened the door for responding police and didn’t tell them that he was in danger.

“The 82-year-old did not immediately declare and emergency or try to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant,” the report said.

A struggle then ensued, and the suspect, David DePape, hit Pelosi in the head with a hammer, it added.

The report was later deleted.

“This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standard,” an editor’s note said.

Is there a cover up afoot?

