WATCH IT: Lee Zeldin Holds Motzei Shabbos Rally In Williamsburg – Aronim Expected To Ignore Hochul Endorsement

A rally in support of New York State Republicans took place on Motzei Shabbos in Williamsburg ahead of Election Day. The rally was held on Skillman Street (near Eden Palace), with the participation of NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, AG candidate Mike Henry and Senate candidate Joe Pinion.

The candidates were introduced by the Brooklyn GOP Committee, with Zeldin called up to speak by Avraham “Abe” Rosenberg, a prominent askan in the Satmar community – who has been assisting the Zeldin campaign and Republican candidates for many months.

Sources tell YWN that many inside the Satmar Aron faction community are incensed over Hochul’s endorsement by their leaders, with many believing that the the Rebbe, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum shlit”a, was misled by his advisors, many of whom have massive profits to make if Hochul wins a full term as governor.

As such, Republicans across New York, and particularly Lee Zeldin, have a high chance of being overwhelmingly voted for by the majority of the Satmar community, despite the official endorsement of Hochul.

Sources tell YWN that despite the Hochul endorsement, the Aron faction of Satmar is expected to vote overwhelmingly for Zeldin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)