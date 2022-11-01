Satmar’s “Aronim” Faction Endorses Kathy Hochul in Stunning Contrast to Other Jewish Voting Blocs

Bucking the trend of nearly every major Orthodox Jewish voting bloc giving their full-throated support to Lee Zeldin, who has vowed to protect yeshivas, in the New York governor’s race, Satmar’s “Aronim” faction endorsed incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul has remained on the sidelines since the NY Board of Regents voted to approve new “substantial equivalency” standards that threaten to take a wrecking ball to yeshiva education, whereas Zeldin has repeatedly blasted the move and pledged to support yeshivas as governor.

It isn’t yet clear why the Aronim faction has thrown its support behind Gov. Hochul, though rumors are swirling that a backroom deal has been reached which would benefit the Satmar faction, but not necessarily anyone else.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)