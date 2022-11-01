Satmar’s “Aronim” Faction Endorses Kathy Hochul in Stunning Contrast to Other Jewish Voting Blocs

Bucking the trend of nearly every major Orthodox Jewish voting bloc giving their full-throated support to Lee Zeldin, who has vowed to protect yeshivas, in the New York governor’s race, Satmar’s “Aronim” faction endorsed incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Hochul has remained on the sidelines since the NY Board of Regents voted to approve new “substantial equivalency” standards that threaten to take a wrecking ball to yeshiva education, whereas Zeldin has repeatedly blasted the move and pledged to support yeshivas as governor.
It isn’t yet clear why the Aronim faction has thrown its support behind Gov. Hochul, though rumors are swirling that a backroom deal has been reached which would benefit the Satmar faction, but not necessarily anyone else.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Shame on Satmar! He should send his chasidim to public School for this price.
“It isn’t yet clear why the Aronim faction has thrown its support behind Gov. Hochul”
Actually its quite clear.
For years Satmar has been doing the bidding of its Democrat masters.
Satmar’s political agenda seems to be almost completely aligned with the “progressive” Democrats.
What more embarrassing is it where you support a candidate a Jew hater who openly mocks our chinuch!! For what purpose because your corrupt and fall for the Government $$$$$$
Shame on you!!!
Embarrassing
The Anti-Israel block. Typical for Satmar to do always the opposite from fellow Jews
Why are we bashing each other?
לב מלאכים ושרים ביד ה
Don’t we by now realize that HaShem is the One pulling the strings, and not hochul or zeldin (who I already voted for today)?
We can only do our hishtadlus. HaShem does as He sees fit. But this doesn’t give us a right to rip each other apart.