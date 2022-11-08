Doctor Gives Cake To Terrorist Who Stabbed Yeshiva Bochur, Is Summoned For Hearing

An intern at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital visited the terrorist who severely injured a yeshivah bochur near Ramat Eshkol last month and gave him cake and pastries he ordered from Roladin Bakery, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Police officers who were guarding the terrorist demanded that the doctor, Dr. Ahmed Mahajana, stop his actions but he ignored them and even took a smiling selfie with the terrorist.

The report added that during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, Dr. Mahajana published a post on social media with symbols of support for the Palestinian struggle. Dr. Mahajana’s father and brother are lawyers who represent, among others, terrorists and security prisoners, including the terrorists who escaped from Gilboa prison. They even received a certificate of appreciation from Fatah for their contributions to security prisoners.

In the wake of complaints that reached the hospital’s management, hospital employees launched an investigation, and Mahajana was summoned to a disciplinary hearing.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital issued a statement saying: “Hadassah works in full cooperation with security authorities, including in the incident described. We take seriously the intern’s involvement in the incident, and the case is currently being clarified in a disciplinary investigation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)