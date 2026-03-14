Cluster Bomb Hits Eilat, Moderately Injuring 12-Year-Old Boy

An Iranian cluster missile hit Eilat on Shabbos afternoon, moderately injuring a 12-year-old boy and lightly injuring a 39-year-old man. Another five people were treated for shock.

Magen David Adom reported that there were seven separate impact sites in the city.

According to the report, the two injured individuals were outside on the street at the time of the strike and not in a protected space. The injured boy was hit by missile fragments while crossing the street at a crosswalk.

The director of Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat, Dr. Yaffa Ashur, told Kan News that the boy had shrapnel in almost every part of his body.

Rishon L’Tzion also suffered a direct hit by an Iranian cluster missile on Shabbos, with several separate impact sites in the city. Several fires broke out, including vehicles that went up in flames.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)