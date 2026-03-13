DEAD MEN WALKING: U.S. Offers Up to $10 Million Reward for Information on Iranian Leadership

The United States government is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on senior Iranian leaders, including the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The bounty was announced through the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program as the U.S. and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran following the deaths of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top regime officials.

According to the notice, U.S. authorities are seeking information on Mojtaba Khamenei and several key figures within Iran’s leadership structure. Those listed include his deputy chief of staff, Ali Asghar Hejazi; military adviser Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi; adviser Ali Larijani; Interior Minister Brig. Gen. Eskandar Momeni; and Minister of Intelligence and Security Esmail Khatib.

The reward announcement also seeks information about four additional officials connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whose identities were not publicly disclosed. These positions include the Secretary of the Defense Council, an adviser to the Supreme Leader, the chief of the military office within the Supreme Leader’s office, and the commander of the IRGC.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world,” the notice said.

Officials added that since its founding in 1979, the IRGC has played a central role in executing Iran’s foreign policy and has grown into a powerful force controlling large portions of the country’s economy while exerting significant influence over domestic politics.

In a related announcement posted on X, the State Department said individuals who provide credible information could be “eligible for relocation,” in addition to receiving the potential financial reward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)